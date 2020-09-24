Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $3.16. Electrameccanica Vehicles shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 411,988 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

