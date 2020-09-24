Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.40. 55,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 298,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

