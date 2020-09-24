Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will announce $11.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.69 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $13.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $40.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.12 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.60 billion to $54.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

