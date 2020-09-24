Envision Solar International (EVSI) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ: EVSI) is one of 139 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Envision Solar International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Envision Solar International Competitors -49.29% -6.21% -2.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Envision Solar International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envision Solar International Competitors 2905 9084 15187 927 2.50

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million -$3.93 million -12.73 Envision Solar International Competitors $3.28 billion $569.50 million 2.31

Envision Solar International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envision Solar International rivals beat Envision Solar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

