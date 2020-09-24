Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.75 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBSW. BidaskClub cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBSW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,169. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25.

About Equinox Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.