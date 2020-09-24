Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

ELS stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

