Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

