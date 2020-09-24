ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55.

