Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.