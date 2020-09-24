Everex (EVX) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Everex has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $86,062.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.88 or 0.04535327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.