EVR (LON:DEV) Trading Up 1.3%

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Approximately 6,177,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,965,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The firm has a market cap of $37.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.61.

About EVR (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes software for the consumer and corporate market primarily in the United Kingdom. It develops gamification engine and customer relationship management system. The company develops instant win games, which include Spin to Win and Scratch Card games; skill based games; augmented reality filters, such as Snapchat world lenses and Facebook facemasks; self-activating POS kit, a digital platform to track and monitor the distribution of individual POS kits and measure the success rate of activations by venues; virtual reality solutions; and themed / seasonal games to incentivized loyalty programmers and augmented reality consumer.

