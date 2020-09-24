Expanse (EXP) Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 35% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $5,836.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

