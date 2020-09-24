Expanse Hits Market Capitalization of $955,059.42 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $955,059.42 and approximately $7,357.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.