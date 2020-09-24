Factom (FCT) Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Factom has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $16,812.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00011707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Factom has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,402,597 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BCEX, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

