FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.15.

FDS stock opened at $330.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

