Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $11.15. Fang shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 13,154 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Fang alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fang stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fang were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.