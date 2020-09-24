FantasyGold (FGC) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $41,750.88 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00230440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01455217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00208236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

