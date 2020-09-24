Fantom Trading Up 46.8% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, Fantom has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $84.27 million and $18.70 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00230554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.01443680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00211107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,134,066,542 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

