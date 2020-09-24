Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.