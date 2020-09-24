Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Tops $2.01 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $6,409.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 292,400,600 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

