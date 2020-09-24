FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $281.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.48.

NYSE FDX opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock worth $15,850,747. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

