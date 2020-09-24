Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 83.3%

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)’s stock price dropped 83.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.52 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 47,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 161,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

FAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $29.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.18.

In other Ferro-Alloy Resources news, insider Christopher Thomas bought 382,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £30,562 ($39,934.67).

