FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.78. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

