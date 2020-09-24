Financial Comparison: ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) & Delphax Technologies (NASDAQ:DLPX)

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) and Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ExOne alerts:

55.2% of ExOne shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of ExOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ExOne has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphax Technologies has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ExOne and Delphax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExOne 0 1 2 0 2.67 Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExOne currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given ExOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExOne is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ExOne and Delphax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExOne -27.37% -31.00% -19.32% Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ExOne and Delphax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExOne $53.28 million 4.20 -$15.10 million ($0.93) -12.71 Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delphax Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ExOne.

Summary

ExOne beats Delphax Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers. It also supplies associated materials comprising consumables and replacement parts; and other services, such as training and technical support services. The company markets its products to industrial customers and other end-market through a network of ExOne adoption centers and production service centers under the ExOne brand name. The ExOne Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.