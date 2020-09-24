Financial Survey: BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) vs. Cal-Maine Foods (OTCMKTS:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) and BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

63.3% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of BIQI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and BIQI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods 1.36% 2.22% 1.88% BIQI International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and BIQI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $1.35 billion 1.40 $18.39 million $0.44 88.32 BIQI International $27.00 million 0.01 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BIQI International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cal-Maine Foods and BIQI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50 BIQI International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than BIQI International.

Risk & Volatility

Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIQI International has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats BIQI International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

About BIQI International

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.