First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.39. 1,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,528,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.