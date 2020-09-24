FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.23

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.23 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.