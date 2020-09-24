FirstCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $120,296.45 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $120,296.45 and approximately $11.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,675.88 or 0.99602099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001710 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00166906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

