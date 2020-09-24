FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

FSV stock opened at $123.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.01 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FirstService by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FirstService by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

