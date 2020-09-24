Flowchain Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003140 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 80.2% against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $294,715.50 and $1,299.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.32 or 0.04512191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00058613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

