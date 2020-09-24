Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $18.52. Forestar Group shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 124,249 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The company has a market cap of $847.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 249,468 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Forestar Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

