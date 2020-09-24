Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 132,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 45,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Forterra alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18.

Forterra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTTRF)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.