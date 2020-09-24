FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $2.39. FreightCar America shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 110,059 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FreightCar America by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FreightCar America by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 62.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

