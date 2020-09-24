Friendz Market Capitalization Reaches $273,900.76 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Friendz has a total market cap of $273,900.76 and approximately $23,433.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,129,413 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

