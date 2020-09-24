Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:DAUG) Shares Down 0.9%

Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:DAUG)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 23,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,099% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:DAUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

