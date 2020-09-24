FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.59

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.59 and traded as high as $50.42. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 39,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.34. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.