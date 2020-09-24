FunFair Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. FunFair has a total market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Livecoin and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, ABCC, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, C2CX, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

