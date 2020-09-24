Gas Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $16.92 million and $2.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00015672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

