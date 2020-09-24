Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 78,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

