Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

