GeoDB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $156,090.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $156,090.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.56 or 0.04506097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

