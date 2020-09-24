George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.36

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.36 and traded as high as $100.24. George Weston shares last traded at $98.69, with a volume of 119,494 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.78). The company had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.95, for a total value of C$47,547.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at C$208,360.80.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

