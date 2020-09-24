Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Tops $0.0015

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $23,233.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00417361 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002684 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

