Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.00 EPS

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Thursday, reaching GBX 635 ($8.30). 109,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,377. Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 654.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 974.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,612 ($21.06).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.