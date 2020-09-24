Gold Fields’ (GFI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

GFI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 6,890,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 264.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687,542 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 22.7% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gold Fields by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

