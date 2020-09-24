Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post sales of $165.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.80 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $243.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $630.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.14 million to $634.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $766.16 million to $820.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

