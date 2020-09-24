GoldFund (GFUN) Price Down 41.6% Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market cap of $92,555.10 and approximately $331.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002683 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001651 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000675 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

