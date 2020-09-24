Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 170,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83.

About Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

