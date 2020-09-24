Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Down 0.4%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Goodman Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Goodman Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

