Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.55

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.55 and traded as high as $296.40. Grainger shares last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 938,463 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

Get Grainger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.55.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £300.56 ($392.73). Also, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £302.94 ($395.84).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.